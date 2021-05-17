Ministry implements Rs. 30 bln projects for provision of mobile connections, in un-served areas

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology Telecommunication has implemented several projects over Rs. 30 billion for the provision of mobile phone connections and internet services in under-served and un-served areas of the country.

"Various incentive programs and policies are being implemented to connect the people to the digital World has been launched ", Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik informed the meeting held at the Ministry of IT on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The meeting was chaired by Secretary IT Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui. Member Telecom Muhammad Omar Malik, Member IT Syed Junaid Imam, Member Legal, Babar Sohail, Member International Coordination Ajmal Awan and other officials were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile on the occasion of International Day, a virtual meeting of the International Telecommunication Union was also held in which representatives of member countries from all over the world participated.

On behalf of Pakistan, the Ministry of IT was represented by Member International Coordination Ajmal Awan.

The member countries were apprised of the details of the plans of the Ministry of IT and various policies approved by the Cabinet for the fulfillment of the Digital Pakistan Vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan. ITU members praised Pakistan's efforts and assured mutual cooperation.