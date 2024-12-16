Ministry introduces installment plan for Hajj 2025 expenses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Umer Butt, on Monday said that the government had introduced an installment mechanism for Hajj 2025 to help pilgrims manage their expenses more conveniently.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the estimated cost for Hajj this year would range between Rs. 10.75 lakh (1,075,000) and Rs. 11.75 lakh (1,175,000).

According to the Hajj Policy 2025, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj, he added.

He said that the Hajj quota has been equally divided, with 50 percent allocated to the government and 50 percent to private Hajj schemes.

Additionally, he mentioned that individuals with chronic diseases and children under 12 years of age have been barred from performing Hajj under the new policy.

The government is vigilant to provide the best possible facilities to pilgrims during Hajj 2025, he added.