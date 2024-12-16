Ministry Introduces Installment Plan For Hajj 2025 Expenses
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The spokesperson of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Muhammad Umer Butt, on Monday said that the government had introduced an installment mechanism for Hajj 2025 to help pilgrims manage their expenses more conveniently.
Talking to a private news channel, he stated that the estimated cost for Hajj this year would range between Rs. 10.75 lakh (1,075,000) and Rs. 11.75 lakh (1,175,000).
According to the Hajj Policy 2025, a total of 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj, he added.
He said that the Hajj quota has been equally divided, with 50 percent allocated to the government and 50 percent to private Hajj schemes.
Additionally, he mentioned that individuals with chronic diseases and children under 12 years of age have been barred from performing Hajj under the new policy.
The government is vigilant to provide the best possible facilities to pilgrims during Hajj 2025, he added.
Recent Stories
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
Pakistan cricket team suffer most T20 Int’l defeats in 2024
Standing body approves conversion of PMBMC into Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority
Imran Khan always called for dialogue, discussions: Barrister Gohar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Young man dies while filming TikTok at Changla Gali Kashmir Point2 minutes ago
-
One killed another injured in bike trolley collision2 minutes ago
-
DC assures cooperation to Miangan Colony's delegation2 minutes ago
-
Ministry introduces installment plan for Hajj 2025 expenses2 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive begins in AJK2 minutes ago
-
ICT Police conducts grand search operation in Saddar zone2 minutes ago
-
APS tragedy strengthened nation’s resolve against terrorism: Danyal12 minutes ago
-
KDA starts repairing swings in parks12 minutes ago
-
10 injured as school bus overturns in Arifwala12 minutes ago
-
Police eradication drive starts in Larkana division22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 77,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Nation pays tribute to APS martyrs on anniversary of tragic attack32 minutes ago