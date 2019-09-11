UrduPoint.com
Ministry Invites Applications For Annual Urs Of Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has asked the interested people to submit their applications for participating in the annual Urs of Hazrat Khawaja Moinuddin Chishti Ajmiri (RA)

According to the ministry, the annual Urs is scheduled to be held in Ajmer Sharif (India) from February 27 to March 9, 2020.

September 18, 2019 has been fixed as last date for submission of the applications, giving ample time for security clearance and completing other formalities, a press release said.

The applicants must attach a non-refundable bank draft of Rs1,000 along with the application.

As many as 500 selected Pakistani pilgrims were allowed to attend the Urs and if the number of applications exceeded the required quota, a draw would be held on October 18, for successful applicants' selection.

