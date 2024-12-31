Ministry Invites Nominations For Low-income Employees Under 'Hajj Labor Quota'
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has called for nominations of low-income employees under the Hajj Labor Quota for the year 2025.
According to the Ministry's Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, a total of 300 seats have been reserved in the Hajj Policy 2025 for the labour quota, which will be allocated to public and corporate sector employees in grades equivalent to Scale 1 to 9, including labourers, industrial workers, and miners.
The spokesperson said the Hajj expenses of low-income employees selected under the labour quota will be borne by their respective organizations as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR). Umar said it is mandatory for corporate entities to be registered with the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) and Workers Welfare Fund (WWF) to qualify for participation in this program.
He said the ministry has directed interested organizations to submit nominations to the WWF on the prescribed forms by January 15, 2025. In a separate notice, Umar said Federal and provincial ministries have been instructed to forward nominations from their affiliated corporations and institutions through their respective ministries to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony by the same deadline.
The spokesperson further mentioned that if the number of applications exceeds the allocated 300 seats, a ballot will be conducted to determine the successful candidates.
