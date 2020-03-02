Ministry invites sponsored Hajj applications by March 31

Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has directed corporate entities/public sector organisations to submit their sponsored Hajj applications by March 31

According to a notification, corporate entities, public sector organisations should submit lists of their sponsored labour/ low paid employees, who are being sent to perform the sacred religious obligation on the reserved seats. As per Hajj Policy, 500 seats have been reserved in Government Hajj Scheme for the employees sponsored by public sector organisations/corporate entities. The applications of corporate entities should be submitted on a prescribed proforma through Workers Welfare Fund. Whereas the public sector organizations shall send their applications through their respective ministries.

Along with the application- the organisations may submit the names of employee, father name, designation, computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) No., Passport No., address and contact no of both office and home and mobile numbers.

Applicants of public Sector organizations could only be sponsored through welfare budget or other than the regular budget as nobody is allowed to perform the Hajj under government expense.

Owing to the limited availability of seats - the notification added - the ministry will scrutinies the nominations and select the lucky ones through balloting scheduled to be held on April 10, 2020.

The applicant should deposit Hajj dues along with the form within seven days in bank, otherwise it would be treated as cancelled/lapsed.

The corporate entities will be accommodated against reserved seats subject to payment of Hajj dues under the concept of "Corporate Social Responsibility," the notification added.

The procedure/TORs and proformas for both public and Corporate sectors are available on MORa and IH's website www.hajjinfo.org. Applications received after the due date would not be entertained by the ministry.

