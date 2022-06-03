UrduPoint.com

Ministry Issues Hajj Flights Schedule

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2022 | 09:22 PM

Ministry issues Hajj flights schedule

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday issued Hajj flights schedule as the first flight under the Road to Makkah project would take off on June 6, from the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday issued Hajj flights schedule as the first flight under the Road to Makkah project would take off on June 6, from the Federal capital.

Above 32,000 intending pilgrims would proceed for Hajj through 106 flights, said ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt.

42 flights would take off from Islamabad under Road to Makkah project, he said, adding that the flights schedule had been displayed on the ministry's official website while the schedule had also been sent to the intending pilgrims via SMS on their contact numbers.

He said it was communicated to the intending pilgrims to get their biometric verification done from the nearest Aitamad Center as per schedule and contact the Haji Camps concerned for the mandatory vaccines, identity lockets, passports, Hajj visas, air tickets, and wristbands' collection.

Getting COVID PCR test before 72 hours of departure from any of the six laboratories approved by the Saudi government was mandatory for pilgrims, Umar Butt said, adding that for the convenience of the intending pilgrims, booths of these approved laboratories had been set up in the Haji Camps across the country.

It was compulsory to have a negative PCR test certificate before proceeding to Saudi Arabia and the test dues of Rs 4,250 would be beard by the intending pilgrims, he added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Hajj Road Saudi Makkah Saudi Arabia June SMS From Government

Recent Stories

Biden Says White House Working With Congress to Pr ..

Biden Says White House Working With Congress to Progress Gun Control Measures

49 seconds ago
 Sindh health minister asks district administration ..

Sindh health minister asks district administrations not to compromise on polio e ..

52 seconds ago
 5 nabbed for possessing illegal weapons

5 nabbed for possessing illegal weapons

54 seconds ago
 President for close linkages of AJK ombudsman with ..

President for close linkages of AJK ombudsman with federal ombudspersons

56 seconds ago
 Marriott International Says to Suspend Operations ..

Marriott International Says to Suspend Operations in Russia

3 minutes ago
 Firecracker dealer booked during crackdown

Firecracker dealer booked during crackdown

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.