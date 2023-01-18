Ministry issues new travel guidelines for Iraq Zaireen

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued new travel guidelines for the Zaireen who intend to travel to Iraq by air

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Wednesday said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued new travel guidelines for the Zaireen who intend to travel to Iraq by air.

The ministry's spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt told APP that the foreign affairs ministry had advised the religious tourists intending to fly to Iraq should return home country via the same route.

He said the pilgrims who intended to travel to Iran from Iraq should obtain a visa from the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad before proceeding to sacred places' visit.

Seeking an Iranian visa was a must otherwise Zaireen could face issues in obtaining a third country's visa on arrival, he maintained.

Umar Butt said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued the guidelines after the consultation with Iranian and Iraqi authorities.

He said the new travel advisory would facilitate the intending pilgrims a hassle-free trip to Iraq and Iran.