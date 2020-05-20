Ministry launches 2-way feedback mechanism for Teleschool

Federal Ministry of Education and professional training launches a 2-way feedback mechanism for Teleschool initiative

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood chaired a meeting in that regard, was also attended by Tania Adrus the digital Pakistan lead and experts from Ministry and other stakeholders, a press released on Wednesday said.

It was informed that a special SMS service 8228 is being introduced with collaboration between the Education Ministry, Digital Pakistan, PTA, NTC and telecommunication companies.

During the meeting, Shafqat Mehmood emphasizes on meaningful engagement with students and parents to make Teleschool initiative a success.

This feedback mechanism is important to gauge success of the initiative, improving content and to have a basic level of learning assessment, he added.

Minister also outlined the opportunities in post COVID-19 world for transformation of education system through innovative solutions like Teleschool, eTaleem portal and other platforms to be available for public very soon.