UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Launches 2-way Feedback Mechanism For Teleschool

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 03:43 PM

Ministry launches 2-way feedback mechanism for Teleschool

Federal Ministry of Education and professional training launches a 2-way feedback mechanism for Teleschool initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Federal Ministry of Education and professional training launches a 2-way feedback mechanism for Teleschool initiative.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood chaired a meeting in that regard, was also attended by Tania Adrus the digital Pakistan lead and experts from Ministry and other stakeholders, a press released on Wednesday said.

It was informed that a special SMS service 8228 is being introduced with collaboration between the Education Ministry, Digital Pakistan, PTA, NTC and telecommunication companies.

During the meeting, Shafqat Mehmood emphasizes on meaningful engagement with students and parents to make Teleschool initiative a success.

This feedback mechanism is important to gauge success of the initiative, improving content and to have a basic level of learning assessment, he added.

Minister also outlined the opportunities in post COVID-19 world for transformation of education system through innovative solutions like Teleschool, eTaleem portal and other platforms to be available for public very soon.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Lead SMS Post From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan takes short break from social media

11 minutes ago

New Lesotho Prime Minister Majoro Sworn Into Offic ..

35 seconds ago

VW pulls 'racist' ad after outcry

37 seconds ago

'Football with fans will be back soon,' says UEFA ..

39 seconds ago

JKNF pays tributes to martyred Junaid Sehrai, othe ..

42 seconds ago

Hafeez Sheikh says govt will not impose any new ta ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.