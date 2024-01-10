Ministry launches crack down on unauthorized Hajj bookings

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a crackdown against firms involved in unauthorized Hajj bookings.

Special teams of the Ministry has started

punitive action against "Fifth Pillar Family Takaful Limited" involved in illegal booking of Hajj, said the spokesperson of the Ministry here Wednesday.

He said FIA is investigating the fake company for unauthorized activities and actions will be taken accordingly. He clarified that no takaful company was allowed to book Hajj and Umrah.

Be cautious of companies like Fifth Pillar Takaful. Verify their details on the Ministry's website before booking for Hajj or Umrah, the spokesperson said.