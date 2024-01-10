Open Menu

Ministry Launches Crack Down On Unauthorized Hajj Bookings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2024 | 07:13 PM

Ministry launches crack down on unauthorized Hajj bookings

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a crackdown against firms involved in unauthorized Hajj bookings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched a crackdown against firms involved in unauthorized Hajj bookings.

Special teams of the Ministry has started

punitive action against "Fifth Pillar Family Takaful Limited" involved in illegal booking of Hajj, said the spokesperson of the Ministry here Wednesday.

He said FIA is investigating the fake company for unauthorized activities and actions will be taken accordingly. He clarified that no takaful company was allowed to book Hajj and Umrah.

Be cautious of companies like Fifth Pillar Takaful. Verify their details on the Ministry's website before booking for Hajj or Umrah, the spokesperson said.

Related Topics

Hajj Company Federal Investigation Agency Family

Recent Stories

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms i ..

Civil Society calls for tobacco tackling reforms in KP

2 minutes ago
 PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his par ..

PM felicitates Bhutan's Tshering Tobgay on his party's victory in polls

2 minutes ago
 Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's su ..

Passing out ceremony held for 96 prison staff's success

2 minutes ago
 T20 women cricket tournament concludes

T20 women cricket tournament concludes

2 minutes ago
 HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

HBL PSL gains in stature and wealth

49 seconds ago
 Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

Russia evacuates dozens of children from Belgorod

39 seconds ago
FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about id ..

FIA expert asks people to remain cautious about identity theft

11 minutes ago
 China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused ..

China saddened by heavy civilian casualties caused by Palestinian-Israel conflic ..

40 seconds ago
 PBF hails army chief’s efforts for country’s e ..

PBF hails army chief’s efforts for country’s economic progress

11 minutes ago
 Bahauddin Zakariya Express gets premium dining car

Bahauddin Zakariya Express gets premium dining car

44 seconds ago
 Tribunal allows Dr Yasmin to contest election from ..

Tribunal allows Dr Yasmin to contest election from NA-130

45 seconds ago
 Current situation in country better than 2008, 201 ..

Current situation in country better than 2008, 2013 elections period: Solangi

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan