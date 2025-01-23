Ministry launches first Hajj training workshop at Haji Camp Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Thursday officially inaugurated the first Hajj training workshop at the Haji Camp Islamabad for equipping pilgrims with essential knowledge and preparation for the upcoming pilgrimage.

According to the Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt, over 500 aspiring pilgrims from Islamabad and surrounding areas participated in the inaugural session. During the workshop, he said detailed briefings were provided on administrative procedures and the rituals of Hajj.

He said the pilgrims are being trained using a combination of audiovisual materials, including presentations and videos, to ensure an effective understanding of the pilgrimage process.

Umar Butt said the Pak Hajj mobile application is playing a pivotal role in providing guidance through its interactive features, such as the Hajj guidebook, presentations, and instructional videos.

The spokesperson said the first phase of the Hajj training will continue at the tehsil level across the country until February 27, and the second phase of the training will commence after Ramadan.

He said pilgrims are encouraged to stay updated on training schedules through the Pak Hajj mobile application, Ministry’s official website, and their respective Haji Camps.

He said this initiative of the Ministry will facilitate a seamless and well-informed pilgrimage experience for all participants.