UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Launches NMRF And Guidelines Of OHCHR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 10:19 PM

Ministry launches NMRF and guidelines of OHCHR

Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari Friday said that National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow up (NMRF) has been put in place on the guidelines of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, (OHCHR).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari Friday said that National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow up (NMRF) has been put in place on the guidelines of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, (OHCHR).

In a tweet message, she said " I'm pleased to announce Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) putting in place NMRF."She thanked the Ministry of Planning for approving its inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021.

She lauded MOHR team for working hard to get this operationalised in record time.

Related Topics

United Nations

Recent Stories

Covid-19 positive cases in tobacco factory, exampl ..

2 hours ago

Widow of Terrorist Behind Paris 2015 Attacks May B ..

2 minutes ago

ONS Says 15% of UK's Frontline Workers at Risk Fro ..

2 minutes ago

Rosneft Largest Beneficiary of Ruble Weakening as ..

2 minutes ago

AJK CDC approves RS. 2406.5 million four mega dev ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary Health underlines joint efforts against ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.