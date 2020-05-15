Ministry launches NMRF and guidelines of OHCHR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Minister for Human Rights Dr.Shrieen M Mazari Friday said that National Mechanism for Reporting and Follow up (NMRF) has been put in place on the guidelines of Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, (OHCHR).

In a tweet message, she said " I'm pleased to announce Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) putting in place NMRF."She thanked the Ministry of Planning for approving its inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2021.

She lauded MOHR team for working hard to get this operationalised in record time.