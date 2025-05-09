Ministry Launches Special Flights For Pilgrims Amid Airport Disruptions
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on Friday said several Hajj flights from across the country faced cancellations and delays due to intermittent suspensions in airport operations, affecting the travel plans of thousands of pilgrims.
In an exclusive talk with APP, ministry’s spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that a total of 13 Hajj flights were disrupted between May 7 and 9, with four flights canceled and nine delayed.
He said two Saudi Airlines Hajj flights each from Islamabad and Lahore were cancelled. Among the delayed flights, three originated from Lahore, two each from Islamabad and Quetta, and one each from Multan and Karachi, he added.
The spokesperson confirmed that the temporary flight suspensions affected the schedules of approximately 3,080 Hajj pilgrims.
However, he said most of the delayed flights eventually departed after a few hours’ postponement.
To accommodate those left behind due to the cancellations, Umar Butt said the ministry arranged a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Islamabad, which transported 345 pilgrims. An additional 540 pilgrims will be flown out on special flights from Islamabad and Lahore in the coming days, he maintained.
To assist pilgrims in staying informed, he said the ministry has launched a dedicated helpline at 051-9216980, offering real-time updates on flight schedules and departure information. He further advised the pilgrims to stay in contact with their respective Haji camps for the latest details.
Recent Stories
May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..
HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions
IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025
DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition
DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign
Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response
So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar
Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.
People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin conducts emergency drills across capital amid Indian aggression against Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Pak armed forces lauded for their vigilance, bravery in defending the country2 minutes ago
-
PRCS , IFRC launch DREF Operation to support Afghan Returnees from Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Ministry launches special flights for pilgrims amid airport disruptions2 minutes ago
-
Violation of IWT a serious global issue: PA speaker2 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on motorway project12 minutes ago
-
Pak will not allow India's regional dominance through aggression: Tariq Fazal22 minutes ago
-
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to armed forces; urges nation to stand in support22 minutes ago
-
Major traffic overhaul planned in Abbottabad as police target violations, encroachments32 minutes ago
-
Christian community holds solidarity rally with Pakistan Army32 minutes ago
-
Foreign nationals safety: Police conducts mock exercise32 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto Zardari condoles with Abdul Haq Dharejo over his mother's death32 minutes ago