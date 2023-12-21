Open Menu

Ministry May Extend Hajj Application Deadline For Sponsorship Scheme

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2023 | 10:01 PM

The Ministry of Religious Affairs may extend the deadline for hajj applications under the sponsorship scheme by a week, but there is no expected extension for applications under the regular scheme as the quota has been oversubscribed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023)

Only 3,161 applications have been received under the sponsorship scheme, falling short of the 25,000 quota.

The goal is to receive 21,839 applications, and this scheme allows hajj dues to be deposited in US Dollars, with an exemption from balloting.

Hajj aspirants have the opportunity to participate in the sacred ceremony through the sponsorship scheme. Meanwhile, more than 63,000 applications have been received for the regular government hajj scheme, with only one day left for submissions. Successful pilgrims under the regular scheme will be chosen through balloting this year.

