UrduPoint.com

Ministry Notifies Transfer Of Two Judges

Muhammad Irfan Published December 14, 2022 | 08:15 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday issued orders regarding the transfer and posting of two judges of lower courts.

Special Judge Central Raja Asif Mehmood had been asked to report to the Islamabad High Court while former accountability court judge Muhammad Azam Khan had been posted as special judge central for three years.

