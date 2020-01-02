UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Defence Admits Before Court Of Keeping Missing Col (Retd) Inam In Their Custody

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 03:33 PM

Ministry of defence admits before court of keeping missing Col (Retd) Inam in their custody

Ministry of defence authorities have admitted before Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench that Col (Retd) Inam Ul Rahim advocate is in their custod

RAWALPINDI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd January, 2020) Ministry of defence authorities have admitted before Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench that Col (Retd) Inam Ul Rahim advocate is in their custody.A division bench of Lahore High Court Rawalpindi bench presided over by Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf took up for hearing case pertaining to disappearance of Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim advocate Thursday.Ministry of defence representative told the court that Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim is in their custody and he is being investigated.Counsel for Inam ul Rahim said ministry of defence or any of its department can not keep Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim with it.The court while expressing annoyance over government representatives directed additional attorney general to appear before it today (Friday).

Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim was pursuing the cases of several missing persons and he was kidnapped from his residence in Rawalpindi on December 16.Hasnain Inam son of Col (Retd) Inam ul Rahim told the media their home bell rang at 12.30 PM night on December 16 and when they opened the door then 8 to 10 persons clad in black clothes barged into their home.

They took their father at gun point forcibly and threatened him if he reported the matter of disappearance of his father then he will have to face dire consequences.

