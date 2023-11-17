Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military courts

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Shuhada Forum Balochistan has also petitioned the apex court to restore military courts, arguing that their invalidation contradicts Pakistan's constitution and laws.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 17th, 2023) The Ministry of Defence has contested the Supreme Court's decision to halt the trial of civilians in military courts, urging the restoration of revoked sections of the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

In a petition, the ministry seeks the reversal of the verdict limiting military trials for civilians involved in the May 9 attacks on army installations.

The ministry appeals for the reinstatement of OSA provisions and section 59(4) of the Army Act. The ministry called for a stay order on halting civilians' trials in military courts until the final verdict.

The plea highlights the anger among families of martyrs following the May 9 incidents in the war against terrorism.