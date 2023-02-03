UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Education To Observe Kashmir Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 03, 2023 | 08:53 PM

Ministry of Education to observe Kashmir Day

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is making efforts to enthusiastically mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for freedom from Illegal Indian Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training is making efforts to enthusiastically mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their just struggle for freedom from Illegal Indian Occupation Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The education ministry and its attached departments will support the people of Kashmir for their right to self-determination and a just struggle in the face of India's increasingly oppressive policies and atrocities in IIOJK.

A consultative meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Rana Tanveer Hussain, was held at the Ministry of Education on Friday in this regard.

During the meeting it was decided that all departments under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education will show solidarity with the people of IIOJK by observing the day with full enthusiasm and commitment.

The minister instructed all the public and private institutions to plan and organize conferences, solidarity walks, seminars, panel discussions, talk shows and competitions to highlight the struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination as per UN resolutions.

The minister said that, "We stand in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and call for an end to the violence, oppression, and human rights violations that have plagued the region for far too long.

We also call for a peaceful resolution to the conflict that respects the rights and aspirations of the people of Kashmir".

He further said that "Ministry of Federal Education is committed to raising awareness and providing support to the people of Kashmir, and will continue to work towards ensuring that their voices are heard and their rights are respected".

Allama Iqbal Open University, National Skills University Islamabad, Pakistan Institute of Fashion & Design Lahore, NFC Institute of Engineering and Fertilizer Research Faisalabad, Inter board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC), FBISE, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad, Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority, National Vocational & Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC), National Book Foundation, National Commission of Human Development, Federal College of Education, National Education Foundation, Federal Directorate of Education, Basic Education Community Schools, and National College of Arts Lahore will hold different activities to mark the day and contribute towards the larger cause.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Islamabad Resolution Faisalabad United Nations Education Jammu FBISE Federal College Of Education All From National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visit ..

Emirati economic delegation led by Al Sayegh visits Mexico to enhance cooperatio ..

12 minutes ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Cuba

12 minutes ago
 UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilate ..

UAE President, Iraqi Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations

12 minutes ago
 US sees surprise hiring surge as unemployment edge ..

US sees surprise hiring surge as unemployment edges down

51 seconds ago
 Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat product ..

Genetic improvement can enhance milk, meat production: Genetic improvement is im ..

12 minutes ago
 South Korean Telecom Company LG Uplus Says Data Br ..

South Korean Telecom Company LG Uplus Says Data Breach Affected 290,000 Users

52 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.