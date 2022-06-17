UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Energy Denies News About Cutting Power Supply In Commercial Zones From 7-10 Pm

Sameer Tahir Published June 17, 2022 | 01:01 PM

Ministry of Energy denies news about cutting power supply in commercial zones from 7-10 pm

The Ministry of Energy has stated that there is presently no debate on turning off power to commercial feeders.

The Federal Ministry of Energy has denied rumors that power would be switched off to commercial feeders from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Ministry of Energy took on Twitter to deny the rumors.

The Ministry of Energy has stated that there is presently no debate of turning off power to business feeders. He went on to say that the rumors are false.

Earlier, sources stated that the Federal government had agreed to turn off power to commercial feeders in the country after 7 p.

m. for three hours in order to reduce electricity shortages, despite merchants' strong opposition.

According to the statement, similar steps were used during the previous PPP government, and they are the only way to address the current electricity problem. A summary in this regard would be tabled in the cabinet for approval they had stated, adding that Shehbaz Sharif's prior consent would be sought in the next week.

However, as of now, the earlier statements have been denied by the Ministry of Energy.

More Stories From Pakistan

