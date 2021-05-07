UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Energy Nominates PESCO's BoD Members

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 09:39 PM

Ministry of Energy nominates PESCO's BoD members

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has nominated three consumers' representatives from civil society the Board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said a notification issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has nominated three consumers' representatives from civil society the board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said a notification issued here on Friday.

The three independent members are included Sadiq Hussain, Arbab Khudadad and Dilroze Khan.

