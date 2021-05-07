Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has nominated three consumers' representatives from civil society the Board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said a notification issued here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has nominated three consumers' representatives from civil society the board of Directors of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), said a notification issued here on Friday.

The three independent members are included Sadiq Hussain, Arbab Khudadad and Dilroze Khan.