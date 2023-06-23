Open Menu

Ministry Of Environment, Water And Agriculture Completes Preparations At Holy Sites For This Year's Hajj Season

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture completes preparations at holy sites for this year's Hajj season

The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture confirmed the readiness of the ministry's sectors to serve the pilgrims during the Hajj season 1444 AH, announcing the pumping of more than 1.36 million cubic meters per day of potable water to the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah, adding that the quantities of water planned to be pumped during this year's Hajj season amount to more than 78.5 million cubic meters of potable water to serve the pilgrims around the clock

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture confirmed the readiness of the ministry's sectors to serve the pilgrims during the Hajj season 1444 AH, announcing the pumping of more than 1.36 million cubic meters per day of potable water to the holy sites in Makkah and Madinah, adding that the quantities of water planned to be pumped during this year's Hajj season amount to more than 78.5 million cubic meters of potable water to serve the pilgrims around the clock.

The ministry cooperates with more than 11 government agencies to monitor and observe the abundance of food commodities and supervises 600 markets for public benefit in all regions of the Kingdom, and dedicated 425 slaughterhouses for the slaughter of sacrificial sheep, cows, goats, and camels, in addition to the deployment of teams to control disease vectors in several locations in Makkah and Madinah.

The ministry also implements field visits to monitor and raise the level of environmental commitment, supervise the safety of shipments and ensure that they are free of diseases, and launched an operations room to monitor the progress of work in quarries, laboratories, slaughterhouses, and public benefit markets, in addition to monitoring air, water and soil quality, measuring noise levels, as well as launching an environmental awareness campaign, and a smart electronic platform for early warning of the weather.

The Environment, Water and Agriculture system continues implementing the operational plan for the Hajj season 1444 AH and is fully prepared to provide comfort for the pilgrims.

Related Topics

Weather Hajj Water Agriculture Progress Makkah Market All Government Million

Recent Stories

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

US to Host Expanded Club World Cup in 2025 - FIFA

10 minutes ago
 German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigr ..

German Parliament Approves Bill to Simplify Immigration of Skilled Workers

10 minutes ago
 Teenage brothers killed after bus hits motorcycle

Teenage brothers killed after bus hits motorcycle

10 minutes ago
 Party to decide whether to contest elections in al ..

Party to decide whether to contest elections in alliance or separately, says PPP ..

12 minutes ago
 Austria's Audit Chamber Says Country Ill-Prepared ..

Austria's Audit Chamber Says Country Ill-Prepared for Food Crises

12 minutes ago
 Last Launch of European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 to ..

Last Launch of European Carrier Rocket Ariane-5 to Take Place on July 4 - Ariane ..

12 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Pla ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, views latest developments ..

26 minutes ago
 Eight in 10 Britons Unhappy With Current Governmen ..

Eight in 10 Britons Unhappy With Current Government - Survey

12 minutes ago
 US Does Not View India as 'Counterweight' to China ..

US Does Not View India as 'Counterweight' to China - White House

12 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia hosted 99 million pilgrims over 54 Ye ..

Saudi Arabia hosted 99 million pilgrims over 54 Years

23 minutes ago
 Pilgrims: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' guest ..

Pilgrims: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques' guests program for Hajj Serves Isla ..

23 minutes ago
 Bushra Pirzada parts ways with PTI

Bushra Pirzada parts ways with PTI

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan