Ministry of Foreign Affairs starts online Appostille attestation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) In order to streamline the Apostille attestation process, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has launched its online Apostille Services starting from Wednesday, September 11, 2024.

According to a notification issued by the Foreign Office, the Apostille Convention reduces the public document authentication process to a single formality i.

e. issuance of an authentication certificate called ‘Apostille’ by the designated authority of the country where the document originated.

The foreign public documents authenticated by Apostille can be directly presented to the concerned authorities in the destination state.

To utilize this service, applicants can visit the official link: https://apostille.mofa.gov.pk.