Ministry Of Hajj, Umrah Holds First Meeting For Umrah Season 1446 AH

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 07:10 PM

The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has recently held a meeting with Umrah companies and institutions to prepare for the upcoming Umrah season 1446H

According to Saudi Press Agency (SPA) Vice Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr Abdullfattah bin Sulieman Mushaat emphasized the ministry's commitment to achieving excellence through collaboration with all partners and sectors.

The focus is on enhancing the private sector's services and prioritizing visitors' and pilgrims' comfort and safety to the Two Holy Mosques.

Cooperation between the ministry and Umrah companies and institutions is vital to ensure high-quality services for pilgrims worldwide he added.

The meeting aimed to strengthen the partnership with the private sector and align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals. Participants discussed empowering more pilgrims, improving their experience through innovative services, developing electronic platforms, and facilitating the licensing process for Umrah services throughout the year.

The meeting addressed initiatives to enhance service quality and the digital experience and ensure compliance with standards through digital monitoring and tracking of pilgrims.

The meeting also highlighted the unified Umrah platform, an electronic interface designed to serve all Umrah-related activities and business stakeholders. It aims to ensure the reliability of individuals and establishments serving pilgrims inside and outside the Kingdom.

The meeting concluded emphasising on continued communication between the ministry and Umrah companies and institutions to achieve common goals and provide pilgrims and visitors with a rich and distinguished experience in the 1446 AH season.

