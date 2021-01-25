UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Housing Digitalizes Allotment Process: NA Told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhary Tariq Bashir Cheema on Monday informed the National Assembly that his ministry had digitalized the process of allotment for houses to government employees with a purpose to ensure transparency and fairness.

Responding to questions during question hour, he said, after the judgment of Supreme Court, allotment of government houses, quarters were being allotted strictly on merit on maturity of turn on respective General Waiting List of the Federal Government Servants under Rule 6 & 7 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002.

He said general waiting list was being maintained and updated by Estate Office regularly. He said that IT section of Estate Office had been established and the federal government employees can apply online or through mail for registration on General Waiting List.

The general waiting list is being maintained under Rule-6 of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 and list is also available in the Estate Office website www.

estate office.gov.pk.

Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination Nashoon Hamid informed the house the government had not increased the price of life saving drugs.

She said Maximum Retail Prices (MRPs) of 94 drugs had been increased under hardship category as per Drug Pricing Policy 2018.

Applications for increase in prices under hardship category were evaluated on the basis of prices of raw materials, packing materials and finished goods and it was noted that increase was justified on the basis of increase in raw materials/imported finished goods and devaluation of Pak rupee.

Accordingly, Drug Pricing Committee (DPC) made recommendations, under Drug Pricing Policy 2018 which were examined by Task Force on Health on the direction of Federal Cabinet. After its recommendation, prices of 94 drugs were increased out of 110 drugs and same were notified after approval by the Federal Government she added.

