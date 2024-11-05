Ministry Of Housing & Works Restores Allotment Facility To Wafaqi Mohtasib
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2024) Ministry of Housing and Works has started allotment of government accommodation to the employees of the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat (WMS), which has brought great joy and sense of relief to them.
It may be pointed out that the employees of the Wafaqi Mohtasib had been getting official accommodation in the past.
However, it was discontinued some years ago which has caused serious problems to the low income employees of the Secretariat with regard to arranging affordable accommodation.
Following a series of meetings between the officials of the Ministry of Housing & Works and the Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat, this facility has been restored and now the employees belonging to this Secretariat shall also be entitled to the allotment of government accommodation.
