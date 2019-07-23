Ministry of HR starts ' street children' education project

Ministry of Human Rights has started a project of education for street children in federal capital Islamabad and in other parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has started a project of education for street children in Federal capital Islamabad and in other parts of the country.

In bid to provide quality education to street children, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has started a project under the theme "Education for Street Children".

According to an official, the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Pakistan Institute for Rehabilitation Centre will impart technical and formal education to street children in the country.

The official said that ISRA University would organise classes and awareness seminars for street children and their parents to bring them into mainstream of the social fabric.

He said that children belonging to the needy families and residing in slump (Kachi Abadies) like Sector I-9 and I-10 Islamabad will be given basic education with technical education as well.

He further said that they would also be provided pick and drop service on daily basis with course books as well.

Under this programme they will be given basic education and than they will be admitted to schools for higher studies, he said.

It was dire need for street children to bring them in mainstream of social life and use their hidden skills to empower them, he added.

PTI's government was committed to providing education and basic needs to poor section of the society, he said.