UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of HR Starts ' Street Children' Education Project

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:14 PM

Ministry of HR starts ' street children' education project

Ministry of Human Rights has started a project of education for street children in federal capital Islamabad and in other parts of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights has started a project of education for street children in Federal capital Islamabad and in other parts of the country.

In bid to provide quality education to street children, the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has started a project under the theme "Education for Street Children".

According to an official, the Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Pakistan Institute for Rehabilitation Centre will impart technical and formal education to street children in the country.

The official said that ISRA University would organise classes and awareness seminars for street children and their parents to bring them into mainstream of the social fabric.

He said that children belonging to the needy families and residing in slump (Kachi Abadies) like Sector I-9 and I-10 Islamabad will be given basic education with technical education as well.

He further said that they would also be provided pick and drop service on daily basis with course books as well.

Under this programme they will be given basic education and than they will be admitted to schools for higher studies, he said.

It was dire need for street children to bring them in mainstream of social life and use their hidden skills to empower them, he added.

PTI's government was committed to providing education and basic needs to poor section of the society, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Poor Education Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs: Dubai-China trade at AED 36 billion ..

1 second ago

Ehsan Mani appointed Chair of ICC’s financial af ..

15 minutes ago

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism provides key destination insights at ..

30 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas fired from Mazaaq Raat following dome ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.