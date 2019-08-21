Ministry of Human Rights allocates Rs10 million to attain NAP goals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ministry of Human Rights had allocated Rs10 million for implementing and achieving the goals of National Action Plan (NAP) during the year 2018-19

According to the details issued by an official of the Ministry of Human Rights here on Wednesday, a total budget of Rs57.50 million was approved for the project.

Talking to APP, he said that after cabinet's approval, the strategies had been finalized for implementation of the National Action Plan in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He further said that ministry had also taken concrete measures for establishment of peace and harmony by implementing the National Action Plan.

He said that ministry was committed to taking solid steps for maintaining peace in country by implementing the counter terrorism policy.