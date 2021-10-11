(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) on Monday celebrated International Day of the Girl Child in collaboration with the Pakistan Boys Scout Association at PBSA headquarters.

Addressing the audience, Director MoHR Shahzad Ahmed highlighted that no society can progress unless the child rights are protected.

He said that MoHR took several initiatives to protect child's rights especially girls which include Zaineb Alert App and National Commission for Child Rights, said a press release issued here.

He said that MoHR celebrated the event by holding a speech, art and quiz competitions on different topics including education, child rights, prohibition of child labour.

Navera Sarfaraz stood first in the art competition while Imaan Abbasi second and Ayesha Arshad third.

Abeeha Chaudhary stood first in speech competition while Habaiba Hurrain second and Imaan Sadaf stood third.

The winner teams of quiz competition were Shaheen first, Markhor second and Parrot declared third.

The Secretary, Pakistan Boys Scout Association, Iftikhar Ahmed also spoke on the occasion.