Ministry of Human Rights commemorates International Day of Older Persons- 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with various stakeholders, commemorated the International Day of Older Persons here on Monday. The event was aimed at highlighting the significance of older persons in our society and raising awareness about the challenges they face.

In his address on the occasion, Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of senior citizens and reiterated the government's commitment to their well-being and dignity.

Reflecting on the challenges faced by older persons, the minister emphasized that climate change had exacerbated many of the issues impacting the elderly, particularly in rural and underserved areas. He stated, "Our older population bears the brunt of climate change, and it is crucial that we address their vulnerabilities through inclusive policies that ensure their protection and resilience." Building on this, the minister highlighted the need for smarter resource management, especially in the conservation of water.

"We must commit ourselves to water conservation, not just for our own sake, but to leave a legacy of sustainability for future generations," he remarked and said, our elders have made countless sacrifices for us; now it is our turn to give them the care, respect, and attention they deserve.

He highlighted that safeguarding the rights of older persons required a unified societal effort, rather than being viewed as an individual task. By doing so, he emphasized, we not only address the specific needs of the elderly but also contribute to a more inclusive and resilient society capable of tackling broader issues like climate change and resource management.

In concluding his address, the minister made a heartfelt appeal to the younger generation, urging them to spend time with their elders and honor them. "I encourage our youth to value and cherish the wisdom of their elders. Give them the respect and time they deserve – this is the least we can do to acknowledge their lifelong contributions."