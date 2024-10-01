Ministry Of Human Rights Commemorates International Day Of Older Persons- 2024
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with various stakeholders, commemorated the International Day of Older Persons here on Monday. The event was aimed at highlighting the significance of older persons in our society and raising awareness about the challenges they face.
In his address on the occasion, Federal Minister for Law and Justice and Human Rights, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, paid tribute to the invaluable contributions of senior citizens and reiterated the government's commitment to their well-being and dignity.
Reflecting on the challenges faced by older persons, the minister emphasized that climate change had exacerbated many of the issues impacting the elderly, particularly in rural and underserved areas. He stated, "Our older population bears the brunt of climate change, and it is crucial that we address their vulnerabilities through inclusive policies that ensure their protection and resilience." Building on this, the minister highlighted the need for smarter resource management, especially in the conservation of water.
"We must commit ourselves to water conservation, not just for our own sake, but to leave a legacy of sustainability for future generations," he remarked and said, our elders have made countless sacrifices for us; now it is our turn to give them the care, respect, and attention they deserve.
He highlighted that safeguarding the rights of older persons required a unified societal effort, rather than being viewed as an individual task. By doing so, he emphasized, we not only address the specific needs of the elderly but also contribute to a more inclusive and resilient society capable of tackling broader issues like climate change and resource management.
In concluding his address, the minister made a heartfelt appeal to the younger generation, urging them to spend time with their elders and honor them. "I encourage our youth to value and cherish the wisdom of their elders. Give them the respect and time they deserve – this is the least we can do to acknowledge their lifelong contributions."
Recent Stories
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2 outlaws arrested in DIKhan1 minute ago
-
CDA auctions commercial plots for record-breaking Rs 2.45 billion1 minute ago
-
ABISE announces HSSC Part-I, II exams 2024 schedule1 minute ago
-
LDA seals 20 properties, demolishes 61 minute ago
-
Police, capable to eliminate terrorism in region: DIG11 minutes ago
-
UAF starts Kisan Mela, organizes Book Fair32 minutes ago
-
CTD eliminates 203 terrorists, arrests 612 others in 2024: Report41 minutes ago
-
SWM project in final stages of approval: Mayor41 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews dengue situation, Kisan card distribution, price control mechanism41 minutes ago
-
Salik for holistic approach in education with focus on character building, technological advancement41 minutes ago
-
Vice Chancellor SAU underscores importance of exploring higher education, employment and immigration ..42 minutes ago
-
BISE Multan, DG Khan announce first year results51 minutes ago