Ministry Of Human Rights Develops National Action Plan To Protect & Empower Women

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to advance human rights across the country, the Ministry of Human Rights has announced the development of a comprehensive National Action Plan focused on safeguarding the rights of marginalized groups, with a particular emphasis on women.

According to a recent report by the Ministry, the Action Plan on Human Rights identifies the protection and empowerment of women as a key area for intervention. Proposed initiatives under the plan include the formulation of national policy guidelines to address Gender-Based Violence (GBV), a thorough review of all discriminatory laws against women, the establishment of new crisis centers across the country, and the strengthening of existing support facilities at the district level.

The Ministry emphasized that the responsibility for investigating and adjudicating cases of harassment remains with the Federal and Provincial Ombudspersons for Harassment, in line with existing frameworks. Moreover, the Action Plan places new obligations on business enterprises, requiring them to adhere to the principle of non-discrimination within workplaces.

In an effort to expand access to justice for women, the Ministry has also launched a dedicated helpline offering legal advice and support regarding women’s inheritance rights.

The government’s ongoing commitment to women's rights is further reflected in earlier legislative milestones such as the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act, 2010. This law obligates all organizations to establish internal inquiry committees tasked with investigating and deciding upon cases of workplace harassment.

In addition, the National Commission on the Status of Women continues to play a crucial role in promoting and protecting the economic, social, political, and legal rights of women across Pakistan.

Officials say the National Action Plan represents a renewed commitment to ensuring that women can participate fully and equally in all areas of public and private life, free from violence, discrimination, and harassment.

