Ministry of Human Rights facilitate 2161 street children during 2015 to 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Human Rights have been facilitated 2161 street children during 2015 to 2019 through its Child Rights Protection Centers.

An official source told APP here on Friday, he said that in this regard various Child Rights Protection Centres were established in the different parts of the country.

According to an official total number of 2161 child were facilitate by the MoHR including 1367 child assisted through reunified, 623 non-formal education, 171 mainstreaming.

He said that it was a major millstone of Ministry of Human Rights.

Meanwhile, the MoHR also launched 1099 helpline for protection of street children and also conducted school engagement campaign on child abuse.

The MoHR also sensitization and arrange training of Judges and Police and Designated Police station in ICT for Women and Children, he said.

MoHR also constituted 12 protection committees for the protection of the child during the last three year.

