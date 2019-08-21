Ministry of Human Rights Helpline provides its services to 37,536 people

Ministry of Human Rights helpline (1099) for Legal Advice on Human Rights Violations provided its services to 37,536 people from June, 2015 till June, 2019

According to details, legal advice was provided to 100666 people, legal advice and instant referrals to relevant department through calls to 24,314 people, legal advice and referral through letter to 616 people and legal advice provided to visitors, applications, fax, emails to 1940 people.

The officials said that objectives of the Helpline for legal advice on Human Rights violations are in line with the social sector objectives of development programmes of government of Pakistan such as annual plan, Pakistan's growth strategy, vision 2025 and vision 2030 which focused to make social and economic policies and programs to ensure social protection to the weaker and vulnerable segments of the society.

Specific objectives of the project are to establish grievance-redressal mechanism through referral services to the victims of human rights violations and to maintain data-base on human rights violations at national level.

The Helpline also aimed to facilitate and link relevant support services for the victims of human rights violations and their families.