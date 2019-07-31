UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Human Rights Hold Training Workshop For Officers Of KP Govt

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:57 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Federal Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Handicap International NGO and Social Welfare Department have arranged one-day training workshop for the officers of different departments of Khyber Pakthunkhwa government aimed to create awareness about rights of persons with disabilities (PWD).

The officials of Social Welfare, education, Training and Development, Health, Finance and District Administration besides others departments attended the workshop, says a press release.

Regional Director, Human Rights, Ghulam Ali, Director Ministry of Human Rights Islamabad Shahzad Khan, human rights experts Abdul Wahid, Zulfiqar Ali, Mukhtair Awan, Zahoor Khattak, Maryam Khan and others.

The experts threw light on the rights, problems and challenges confronted to persons with disabilities.

The officials of Human Rights Departments highlighted the reforms and projects launched by Federal and Provincial Government for well being of PWDs.

Similarly, programs were successfully held at Azad Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Kashmir, Lahore, Quetta and Karachi.

More Stories From Pakistan

