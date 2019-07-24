UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Human Rights (MoHR) Couducts Survey On Gender Based Violence

Wed 24th July 2019 | 02:25 PM

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) couducts survey on Gender Based Violence

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has conducted a survey here Wednesday on Gender Based Violence (GBV) which revealed that gender equality in country needs to be addressed at National level

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has conducted a survey here Wednesday on Gender Based Violence (GBV) which revealed that gender equality in country needs to be addressed at National level.

According to survey, Pakistani men were seen to be more supportive in term of health care needs and their women' basic financial needs.

A total of 1,237 married and unmarried men and married women participated in the survey.

Except some of low areas in country which showed that men were not supportive regarding their wives health and other issues.

Survey revealed that violence was found high in Sindh where women wanted to see themselves gainfully employed outside their homes.

It said that women voices were still routinely overlooked and ignored and "Gender equality is fundamentally a question of power which was male-dominated world and oppressed women for centuries.

Increasing the number of women decision-makers is essential".

Survey said that "Increasing the number of women decision-makers was essential and women need to have representation in the decision-making process at all levels, especially in public offices.

The survey also said that launch of a coordinated multi-sectoral response was needed and also to monitor Gender Based Violence and evaluate response measure.

Survey stressed that there was need to communicate for charge at the mass level, dire need to impart education among youth and need to better laws enforcement.

