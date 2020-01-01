Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) drafts nine bill during 6 month

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has drafted nine legislation bills during the last six months.

According to the data shared by MoHR, Rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs) Bill, was introduced in National Assembly 2018.

Furthermore Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2018, prepared by MoHR, was also placed on February 06, 2019.

The Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019 has also been drafted after consultation and forwarded for principle approval.

The documents also stated that Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2019 has drafted and processed by the MOHR.

The documents also showed that Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizen Bill, 2019 was sent to Law Division for vetting.

The document also showed that Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019 drafted with the consultation of Ministry of Interior and Establishment of Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill drafted and approved by Standing Committee on law.

The bill on Criminalization of Enforced Disappearances was drafted andforwarded to Law Division for vetting.