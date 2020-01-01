UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Human Rights (MoHR) Drafts Nine Bill During 6 Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 04:24 PM

Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) drafts nine bill during 6 month

The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has drafted nine legislation bills during the last six months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has drafted nine legislation bills during the last six months.

According to the data shared by MoHR, Rights of Persons with Disability (PWDs) Bill, was introduced in National Assembly 2018.

Furthermore Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2018, prepared by MoHR, was also placed on February 06, 2019.

The Christian Marriage and Divorce Bill, 2019 has also been drafted after consultation and forwarded for principle approval.

The documents also stated that Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2019 has drafted and processed by the MOHR.

The documents also showed that Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizen Bill, 2019 was sent to Law Division for vetting.

The document also showed that Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019 drafted with the consultation of Ministry of Interior and Establishment of Legal Aid and Justice Authority Bill drafted and approved by Standing Committee on law.

The bill on Criminalization of Enforced Disappearances was drafted andforwarded to Law Division for vetting.

Related Topics

Islamabad National Assembly Marriage Divorce February 2018 2019 Christian

Recent Stories

Power outage at Samsung chip factory halts product ..

33 seconds ago

1186 teams constituted to vaccinate 403,398 childr ..

14 minutes ago

How You Can Get Creative with the new HUAWEI Y9s

49 minutes ago

Hong Kong Police Deploy Tear Gas to Disperse Anti- ..

14 minutes ago

Angolan ex-president's daughter denies graft alleg ..

51 minutes ago

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) starts vehicles to ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.