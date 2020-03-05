UrduPoint.com
Ministry Of Human Rights Mulls To Establish Human Rights Information

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 04:59 PM

The Ministry of Human Rights considering to establish Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS) with an estimated cost of Rs55 million to protect human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights considering to establish Human Rights Information Management System (HRMIS) with an estimated cost of Rs55 million to protect human rights.

Ministry of Human Rights Director General Muhammad Arshad said this while talking to APP here on Thursday that Rs35 million were being spent during the current financial year.

The project has been developed to analyze data, disseminate reliable information for interventions and formulate policy to protect and promote human rights.

It will help create a repository of indicators and maintain national level human rights database.

He said that the aim of the project was to monitor and analyse data and evaluate the patterns of emerging human rights trends across the country.

He said that the project would institutionalize a mechanism for disaggregated data collection, and technical analysis of data to monitor and evaluate the patterns of emerging human rights trends across the country.

