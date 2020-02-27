Ministry of Human Rights spending Rs 20 mln on awareness campaign about HR

The Ministry of Human Rights was spending Rs 20 million during the current financial year 2019-20 for effective awareness programme about human rights, said an official of MohR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :The Ministry of Human Rights was spending Rs 20 million during the current financial year 2019-20 for effective awareness programme about human rights, said an official of MohR.

Talking to APP, he said total allocations for the project was Rs 55 million. The project has been developed to create human rights awareness in targeted districts.

He said the main aim of the project was to increase the people's understanding and knowledge about human rights in islam and fundamental human rights enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan and domestic national laws for human rights.

To sensitize rural and urban communities for behavioral change towards certain human rights issues particularly gender based violence; to develop communication strategy to address major human rights issues particularly violence against women, women's inheritance rights, child abuse, transgender, minorities and PWDs etc.

The awareness campaign are the regular phenomena of Ministry of Human Rights department which had national moral imperative affect on people, he added.

He said every year Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Department devise three-fold plan of human rights day activities at provincial and district levels in Punjab.

He said that the ministry always tried to promote peace for the protection and promotion of Human Rights.

He said the print and electronic media were playing key role in collaboration with Ministry of Human Rights to highlights the human rights awareness campaign.