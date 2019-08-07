Ministry of Human Rights takes number of initiatives to protect rights of children during 2018-19

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Ministry of Human Rights had taken a number of initiatives to protect the rights of children such as formulation of Model Child Protection Policy during 2018-19.

According to data revealed by Ministry of Human Rights, showed that the policy to protect the child prepared at Islamabad Capital Territory level and later on at the Provincial Governments', was requested to replicate the model policy in all the provinces.

Universal Children Day, 2018 was celebrated in National Child Protection Centre, Islamabad on 20th, November, 2018. All the children in the center along with their parents and staff of NCPC participated in the event.

Secretary, Ministry of Human Rights, Rabiya Javeri Agha was the chief guest on the occasion.

Zainab Alert Bill, 2018 had been drafted which provided mechanism for addressing of grievance of victims of child abuse. It provided for establishment of Zainab Alert, Response and Recovery Agency ZARRA at the Federal level.

Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2018 had been drafted which criminalizes the act of corporal punishment in all settings.

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018 had been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights through a consultative process for protection and promotion of Rights of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The Bill, approved by the Cabinet, was introduced in the National Assembly on 21st December, 2018. The National Assembly had referred the Bill to the Standing Committee. and tortures. Under the Current Financial Year 2018-19, an amount of Rs. 4 Million was allocated for both funds. The first meeting of the Committee of R&R Funds was held on 3rd October, 2018.

The Committee recommended financial assistance to 87 applicants amounting to Rs. 1,080,000/- Torture, Custodial Death and Custodial Rape (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2018 prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights has been sent to the Cabinet Division on 10th January, 2019 to place the subject Bill before CCLC.

The Bill will define and criminalize torture in domestic legislation to fulfill the international obligation of the Government of Pakistan being a party to UN convention against Torture. Domestic violence (prevention and Protection) Bill,2019 finalized by the Ministry of Human Rights is being sent to CCLC for its a provalin principle of the contents of the Bill.

An awareness campaign to prevent child abuse in Pakistan had been launched by the Ministry in February,2019. In this regard, Federal Minister for Human Rights, Dr. Shireen Mazari visited Islamabad College of Arts and Science in Islamabad and addressed the students against child abuse and shared suggestions to eradicate it.

On this occasion, some short documentaries were also shown to the students to give them awareness and to take different preventive measures.

NCCWD in consultation with relevant stakeholders is preparing a model Minimum Quality Care Standards at ICT level in order to protect the best interests of children in child care institutions.

NCCWD in consultation with relevant stakeholders is preparing a model Minimum Quality Care Standards at ICT level in order to protect the best interests of children in child care institutions.

National Child Protection Centre in Islamabad provided protection & support to vulnerable and at risk children, ranging from tracing and family-reunification, to shelter Services for rehabilitation and reintegration.

The Centre was working under the control of Ministry of Human Rights.