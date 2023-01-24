UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Human Rights, UNDP Hold Dialogue To Prioritise Business And Human Rights

The Ministry of Human Rights and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan on Tuesday held a seminar and panel discussion to identify key priorities, drivers, and recommendations for implementing National Action Plan (NAP) on Business & Human Rights (BHR) in 2023

Participants discussed best practices for the inclusion of rights-holders, including workers, local communities, and human rights and environmental defenders, in implementing the NAP. Further, the responsibility of the private sector to practice corporate Human Rights Due Diligence (HRDD) as a means to identify and address human rights challenges across value chains in Pakistan was also emphasised.

Director General of International Cooperation Ministry of Human Rights, Muhammad Arshad welcomed stakeholders, which included representatives of the Federal and Provincial governments, the private sector, and civil society. Referring to the need for multi-stakeholder collaboration for implementation of the NAP, Arshad said, "We are pleased to share that both the formulation and now drafting of the NAP have been an inclusive process. Moreover, for effective implementation, we also need multi-stakeholder collaboration." UNDP Assistant Resident Representative Rana Kaiser Ishaque reflected on the strength of the framework provided by the United Nations Guiding Principles (UNGPs) on Business and Human Rights and said, "Through the implementation of the NAP, we can contribute towards achieving several objectives, including fulfillment of human rights, Sustainable Development Goals, and strengthening the competitiveness of Pakistan's businesses in the global value chains.

" Following presentations by the Ministry of Human Rights and UNDP Pakistan elaborating on their joint initiatives on Business and Human Rights, a panel discussion was held with stakeholders representing the private sector and civil society.

Panelists from the Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance, Pakistan Textile Council, HomeNet Pakistan, and Special Talent Exchange Program shared their recommendations on practical means to establish HRDD as a common practice in the private sector in Pakistan, both through voluntary and eventually, regulatory means.

They agreed that the application of HRDD in Pakistan could significantly contribute toward fulfilling fundamental labour rights and workplace standards, as well as promoting the right to work of marginalised communities.

