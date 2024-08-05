Ministry Of I&B Officer's Looting Incident: No Recovery Or Action Taken
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) A former senior officer of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sardar Abdul Wahid Khan, who became a theft victim while assisting a motorcycle accident victims in Islamabad, is still awaiting the recovery of his belongings and a positive response from the capital police..
The incident took place on June, 28 when Khan stopped near the Haskol petrol pump to help victims of a motorcycle collision. During his assistance, thieves took advantage of the situation and stole cash, two cheques, Khan’s Islamabad Club membership card, his ID card (number 6110-4550011-9), the vehicle’s registration smart card (number AEE-678), and the smart card for his Suzuki pickup (number TA-41), along with other important documents.
Sardar Abdul Wahid Khan talking to APP on Monday said that despite promptly reporting the theft and filing an FIR with the Tarnol police, and escalating the matter to the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, Syed Nasir Naqvi, who instructed local authorities to expedite the investigation, no progress has been made.
Abdul Wahid remains frustrated as the stolen items have yet to be recovered and no arrests have been made.
