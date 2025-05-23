Open Menu

Ministry Of Interior Dismisses Claims Terming Thailand As Hub Of Human Trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on Friday dismissed a recent social media campaign maligning Thailand and linking it to human trafficking networks, terming it ‘misleading and incorrect’.

According to a letter issued here by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, Thailand was not a hub for human trafficking. Instead, scammers and traffickers are misusing the country's name to deceive and exploit innocent people for their own gain.

The Ministry has warned people to be cautious of false promises and to protect themselves and others from the dangers of human trafficking.

If you suspect trafficking or need help, report it to the authorities immediately, it said.

This advisory comes as part of the government's efforts to sensitize Pakistani youth to the dangers posed by human traffickers and scammers.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized the importance of collaboration and coordination between governments, international organizations, launching campaign and civil society in combating the scourge of human trafficking.

