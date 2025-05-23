Ministry Of Interior Dismisses Claims Terming Thailand As Hub Of Human Trafficking
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control on Friday dismissed a recent social media campaign maligning Thailand and linking it to human trafficking networks, terming it ‘misleading and incorrect’.
According to a letter issued here by the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control, Thailand was not a hub for human trafficking. Instead, scammers and traffickers are misusing the country's name to deceive and exploit innocent people for their own gain.
The Ministry has warned people to be cautious of false promises and to protect themselves and others from the dangers of human trafficking.
If you suspect trafficking or need help, report it to the authorities immediately, it said.
This advisory comes as part of the government's efforts to sensitize Pakistani youth to the dangers posed by human traffickers and scammers.
The Ministry of Interior emphasized the importance of collaboration and coordination between governments, international organizations, launching campaign and civil society in combating the scourge of human trafficking.
Recent Stories
RAKEZ strengthens UAE–Italy investment dialogue during Milan business mission
Hasan Ali reflects on Karachi Kings' PSL exit, praises team efforts, Shadab's ca ..
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?
UAE delegation attends 15th BRICS Trade Ministers Meeting in Brazil
DoH, OECD to advance regulatory excellence in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector
SUTSNAX unveils world-class R&D & Testing Lab at SRTIP
Pension payments for May to be disbursed Tuesday: GPSSA
UAE participates in meeting of GCC Housing Ministers in Kuwait
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2025
UN Chief strongly condemns killing of Israeli diplomats in US capital
'Make it in the Emirates' concludes with new industrial projects valued over AED ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
10-Day Sanitation drive underway in DI Khan by WSSC41 seconds ago
-
Ministry of Interior dismisses claims terming Thailand as hub of human trafficking45 seconds ago
-
What Is the BISP 8171 Ehsaas Kafalat Program?26 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in exchange of fire with police31 minutes ago
-
Khyber police seize 58kg drugs, smuggler arrested31 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers held for martyred constable at Police Line41 minutes ago
-
Senate passes Civil Courts (Amendment) Bill, 202551 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to expose India through legal diplomacy: Aqeel Malik51 minutes ago
-
Annual report of National Commission on Status of Women tabled in Senate51 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 239,742 cusecs water51 minutes ago
-
Six bills referred to committees for further review51 minutes ago
-
NDMA Spokesperson warns Pakistan to brace for early monsoon with cloud bursts, thunderstorms1 hour ago