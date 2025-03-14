Ministry Of Interior Highlights Major Achievements And Reforms In Annual Report
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The Ministry of Interior has unveiled its annual performance report, showcasing significant strides in enhancing security, streamlining public services, and strengthening community engagement across Pakistan.
A key highlight is the establishment of the National Crisis Information Management Cell (NCIMC), which acts as the central nerve for coordinating security efforts related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), foreign dignitaries, sectarianism, and terrorism. Additionally, the Ministry launched the “Balochistan Cell” to improve communication between Federal agencies and the Balochistan government.
Public service reforms also took center stage. The Directorate General of Immigration and Passport expanded services by setting up new offices and counters, introducing an overseas complaint cell, and implementing policy reforms under the Passport Rules 2021 and Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951. NADRA processed over 200,000 international applications and resolved 99% of complaints while launching new registration centers and mobile services to improve accessibility.
In law enforcement, Pakistan Rangers played a crucial role in preventing electricity theft, combating smuggling, and providing security for international cricket teams. The National Police Bureau introduced a Sex Offender Register under the Anti-Rape Act 2021 and conducted specialized training for women officers. Civil Defence trained over 13,000 participants in bomb disposal, fire safety, and emergency response.
The Ministry also prioritized community engagement through awareness sessions and social media outreach, receiving positive feedback for improved visa issuance, arms licenses, and police character certificate processes.
Despite these achievements, the Ministry acknowledged ongoing challenges in scaling operations and adopting advanced technologies, pledging targeted interventions to address these gaps.
With continued focus on security, public service delivery, and policy reform, the Ministry reaffirms its commitment to creating a safer and more inclusive Pakistan.
