Ministry Of IT Decides To Hire International Consultant For Internet Voting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:40 PM

Ministry of IT decides to hire International consultant for internet voting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Ministry of Information Technology (IT) and Telecommunication has decided to hire consultant for internet voting for overseas Pakistanis.

According to detail, Ministry of Information Technology has sent a summary to the Federal government for formal approval to hire an international consultant who will prepare a report regarding internet voting for overseas Pakistanis.

The Ministry has also demanded budget worth Rs180 million for hiring the consultant.

The Election Commission of Pakistan in the light of the report to be prepared by the consultant, will decide about the participation of the overseas Pakistanis in the voting process.

The Minister of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Syed Amin-ul-Haque had announced that an e-voting system would be introduced in Pakistan for the next general elections in 2023 to facilitate the overseas Pakistanis, in line with the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He had announced that Pakistan's Diaspora community would be able to cast votes through e-voting, which will ensure their maximum participation.

