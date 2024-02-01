- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Ministry of IT hosts SCO virtual conference on youth empowerment through digital economy
Ministry Of IT Hosts SCO Virtual Conference On Youth Empowerment Through Digital Economy
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 06:19 PM
The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual conference on Youth Empowerment through Digital Economy
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday hosted Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) virtual conference on Youth Empowerment through Digital Economy.
Delegates from the 8 member states of SCO, including Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, along with the SCO Secretariat, participated in the conference.
Public and private sector representatives across SCO member states, including senior leadership from Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), also attended the conference.
The objective of the conference was to provide SCO member states with an opportunity to exchange knowledge, best practices, and lessons learned in building an enabling ecosystem for the inclusion of youth in the digital economy.
In his inaugural address, Federal Secretary IT & Telecom Hassan Nasir Jamy welcomed the participants and highlighted the government of Pakistan's multipronged strategy to digitally empower youth.
The strategy, he said, included addressing the digital divide, emphasizing IT education and skill development, and fostering digital entrepreneurship, innovation, and freelancing.
The Federal Secretary informed the participants about the government's initiatives, including the establishment of 10,000 E-Rozgar centers across the country to facilitate freelancers and a network of National Incubation Centers (NICs) to nurture innovation through the startup ecosystem.
He also mentioned the recently created Pakistan Startup Fund, where the government will invest up to Rs. 2 billion annually.
Regarding the digital environment, the secretary highlighted various policies introduced by the government, such as the National Cyber Security Policy-2021, Pakistan Cloud First Policy 2022, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) Rules 2023, and the establishment of National & Sectoral CERTs.
Zhang Ming, the SCO Secretary-General, also addressed the participants, and said that digital technology has the potential to enable youth entrepreneurship and lower barriers associated with it.
The participants praised the efforts of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication for successfully hosting the conference.
Recent Stories
Eurozone inflation slows to 2.8% in January
BoE freezes interest rate as inflation stays high
Rupee gains 03 paisa against dollar
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 414 points
Weight-loss drug maker Novo Nordisk's profit surges as sales boom
Stock markets stumble as Fed crushes March rate cut hope
VC University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) calls on Chairman IPO
Deutsche Bank to cut jobs after drop in 2023 profit
India involved in terrorist incidents inside Pakistan: FO
ECP officially announces Feb 8 as public holiday for elections
Arshad Nadeem to undergo knee surgery in England on Feb 4
PTI to hold intra-party elections on February 5
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Vote PML-N to power due to its performance: Abid Sher20 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina condemns terrorist attacks in Balochistan30 minutes ago
-
Rs 3.53m fine imposed on 704 profiteers in January30 minutes ago
-
Startups can apply for funds from March 2024: Dr Saif30 minutes ago
-
Stakeholders commit to join hands with KP Commission to ensure women-inclusive elections30 minutes ago
-
President for improving legal framework to strengthen transparency40 minutes ago
-
APHC lauds Pakistani nation, govt for moral, diplomatic support to Kashmir cause40 minutes ago
-
Sargodha University holds seminar, walk in Kashmir solidarity50 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Tank handles 86 emergencies in last month50 minutes ago
-
MD APP inaugurates innovative Youth Media Training Program, 3D Virtual Studio50 minutes ago
-
JUP Noorani group announces electoral alliance with PPP1 hour ago
-
ECP takes notice of development projects promotion by caretaker govts1 hour ago