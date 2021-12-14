A delegation of US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, consisting of Director Middle East & Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition, Ben Macwilliam called on Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque to discuss the Policy & Operation model

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A delegation of US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, consisting of Director middle East & Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition, Ben Macwilliam called on Minister for IT & Telecom Syed Amin Ul Haque to discuss the Policy & Operation model.

The minister on the occasion said that 40,000 Schools, SME's & Enterprise scale up and Broadband connectivity is an attractive business model apart from unserved and underserved areas said a news release on Tuesday.

Member Telecom briefed about Balanced Space Satellite Regime that shall facilitate the LEO Satellite services.

Amin ul Haque pointed the Tele-density of broadband in Pakistan and win win situation that will result in the ministry vision "Broadband for All" and the PM vision Digital Pakistan.

Starlink mentioned that Starlink Pakistan is already registered and shortly will open its office, that will be its first operation in South Asia.

SpaceX also showed interest in Space of Things & internet of Things set up in Pakistan.

Later, delegation met Secretary IT, who assured for adoption of SOT & IOT set up with maximum facilitation.