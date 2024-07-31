Open Menu

Ministry Of IT & Telecom Organises Media Communication Strategy Workshop

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 05:50 PM

Ministry of IT & Telecom organises media communication strategy workshop

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Ministry of IT and Telecommunication organised a workshop on Media Communication Strategy on Wednesday.

The representatives of the Public Relations (PR) sections of the Ministry of IT & Telecom and its attached departments, including Universal Service Fund (USF), Ignite, National Information Technology Board(NITB), Telecom Foundation, Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), Virtual University, National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC), and Electronic Certification Accreditation Council (ECAC) participated in the workshop said a news release.

The workshop was aimed to apprise the participants about the latest media communication strategies and effective use of media tools for the media projection of the government's initiatives and programmes. It was emphasised that well-crafted media communication strategy was vital for getting maximum media coverage.

The participants also gave the presentation on the core functions, current use of media tools, and future plan of action of their respective organisations.

