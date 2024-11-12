- Home
Ministry Of IT, WB Group Jointly Organize Workshop To Advance Pakistan's Digital Nation Vision
Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 10:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoITT), in collaboration with the World Bank Group, organized a two-day workshop aimed at advancing Pakistan's Digital Nation Vision through the development of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI).
This workshop is a significant step towards shaping the future of Pakistan's digital landscape. It aimed to accelerate Pakistan’s transformation into a Digital Nation by building a robust, inclusive, and secure digital ecosystem, using DPI to enhance governance, service delivery, and economic development.
The workshop was attended by stakeholders across the government including SBP, SIFC, FBR, PSW, and a host of other key stakeholders both from the public and private sectors to focus on understanding DPI components such as Digital ID, Data Exchange Layer, and Payments, to ideate on citizen-centric use cases to be prioritized.
The workshop had detailed deliberations on the Digital Economy Enhancement Project (DEEP), a significant initiative funded by the World Bank Group and being executed by MoITT in collaboration with NADRA, BoI, NITB, Ignite, PITB, and other provincial IT Boards.
DEEP aims to enhance the Government's capacity for digitally enabled public service delivery for citizens and businesses and will be a key component of Pakistan’s DPI.
