Ministry of IT working to transform Islamabad into "Model Digital City"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The Federal capital is poised for transformation into a "Model Digital City," aiming to integrate a broad spectrum of technological advancements for the benefit of its residents.

According to officials from the Ministry of Information Technology, Islamabad will serve as the pilot project for this initiative. This transformation aligns with the Prime Minister's vision of digitalization.

The "Model Digital City" project will enable residents to access 150 government services through a new City Super Application. This mobile app will facilitate a range of governmental and administrative services, including those from the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Police, health services, and educational institutions. The aim is to encourage citizens to use the app for more efficient access to these services.

The app will also feature an e-parking facility, designed to streamline parking management and alleviate congestion in the city.

The project will include the installation of AI-integrated smart cameras across Islamabad. These cameras will play a vital role in monitoring street crime, enhancing security, and improving traffic management for residents and travellers alike.

Officials informed that Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja is of the view that digital transformation is key for the country’s development. She said that the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication under the leadership of the prime minister is committed to advancing the Digital Pakistan Vision, with the Digital Pakistan Policy setting the stage for further progress in this area.