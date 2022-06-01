UrduPoint.com

Ministry Of Kashmir Affairs To Hold All Parties Consultative Conference On June 1

Published June 01, 2022

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs to hold all parties consultative conference on June 1

Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan is organising a All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir Issue here on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan is organising a All Parties Consultative Conference on Kashmir Issue here on Wednesday.

President and Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir will attend the conference.

Former presidents, prime ministers of AJ&K and heads of political parties will also attend the conference.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira will host the conference.

The purpose of the conference is to chalk out a mutually agreed way forward in order to deal Kashmir issue and to highlight this unsolved issue on international level in an effective manner.

The conference will also take assessment of current human rights violations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

