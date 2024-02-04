Ministry Of Kashmir Affairs To Organize Walk On Kashmir Solidarity Day
Umer Jamshaid Published February 04, 2024 | 10:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Federal Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day with enthusiasm, will organize a walk from outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.
The Pakistani government, people of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the Kashmir Solidarity Day on 5th February with grand manner and zeal, said a news release.
The Kashmir Solidarity Day, commemorated each year to amplifies the voices of those in Jammu and Kashmir who continue to seek justice and freedom. It underscores Pakistan's unwavering commitment to stand by the Kashmiri people in their struggle for their legitimate rights.
In a show of solidarity with the people Jammu and Kashmir, the Pakistani government has declared February 5th a national holiday and announced a nationwide minute of silence at 10 am. The walk will conclude at D-Chowk.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 February 2024
JI to end usury system after coming to power: Siraj
Seoul summons Russian ambassador over comments on North Korea
Golf: Bahrain Championship scores
Political rivals poses challenge to Aftab Sherpao, Aimal Wali in Charsadda
Jaiswal's 209, Bumrah's six wickets put India on top in England Test
Drone attack sets Russian refinery ablaze: governor
Police finalizes security plan for election
Former Minister said Bilawal is future of Pakistan
PPP Chairman to address public meeting in Hyderabad
CM inaugurates development projects in Sahiwal, Pakpattan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day across AJK with renewed pledge17 minutes ago
-
Isra University Celebrates its 20th Convocation27 minutes ago
-
Kashmir issue’s resolution imperative for lasting regional peace: Speaker27 minutes ago
-
President condoles demise of President of Namibia47 minutes ago
-
ECP to wrap up delivery of 260M ballot papers to 859 constituencies by Monday57 minutes ago
-
Ambassador holds Khuli Kachehri in Almaty2 hours ago
-
CM inaugurates Nusrat Fateh Ali Hospital2 hours ago
-
Bilawal urges people to bury politics of hatred, division with their votes2 hours ago
-
Flag March for security of election 2024 held2 hours ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day about sending powerful message of support to resilient people of J&K struggle2 hours ago
-
CM lays foundation stone of first double story underpass in Garden Town2 hours ago
-
Envoys of Pakistan, Japan discuss ties2 hours ago