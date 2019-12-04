UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ministry Of Law And Justice Issues Notification Of Justice Gulzar Ahmed As New CJP

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 05:23 PM

Ministry of Law and Justice issues notification of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as new CJP

The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification for appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as new Chief Justice of Pakistan after getting approval from the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification for appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as new Chief Justice of Pakistan after getting approval from the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday Justice Gulzar Ahmed has been appointed as CJP who will assumed charge on December 21 after the retirement of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on December 20.

Justice Gulzar will assume the charge as the 27th CJP and will be retired on February 1, 2022.

Justice Gulzar was born in 1957 in Karachi and after getting law education started his practice at Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1986.

He became the advocate Supreme Court in 1988 and later become the SHC judge in 1992.

Justice Gulzar is serving as judge in Supreme Court of Pakistan since November 16, 2011.

Justice Gulzar had remained the part of benches which had announced various land-mark and high profile judgments.

Justice Gulzar was also part of the bench which disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Supreme Court Sindh High Court President Of Pakistan Education Panama February November December From Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

Over 3 in 5 (63%) Pakistanis claim they have never ..

8 minutes ago

Zardari’s bail: IHC orders formation of new spec ..

8 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with s ..

11 minutes ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

11 minutes ago

Five former Olympians to give masterclass at 4th D ..

11 minutes ago

Small shopkeepers, slum areas dumping garbage in N ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.