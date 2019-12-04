Ministry of Law and Justice issues notification of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as new CJP

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Ministry of Law and Justice has issued a notification for appointment of Justice Gulzar Ahmed as new Chief Justice of Pakistan after getting approval from the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi.

According to a notification issued here Wednesday Justice Gulzar Ahmed has been appointed as CJP who will assumed charge on December 21 after the retirement of Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa on December 20.

Justice Gulzar will assume the charge as the 27th CJP and will be retired on February 1, 2022.

Justice Gulzar was born in 1957 in Karachi and after getting law education started his practice at Sindh High Court (SHC) in 1986.

He became the advocate Supreme Court in 1988 and later become the SHC judge in 1992.

Justice Gulzar is serving as judge in Supreme Court of Pakistan since November 16, 2011.

Justice Gulzar had remained the part of benches which had announced various land-mark and high profile judgments.

Justice Gulzar was also part of the bench which disqualified former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in Panama case.